Watch Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub get terrified at Reaper's Revenge

Reaper's Revenge is said to be one of the top haunts in the country. We sent Chelsea Strub and photographer Michael Erat to check it out. Mike recalls the terror.

BLAKELY, Pa. — The early evening sky didn't make Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub and Photojournalist Michael Erat feel any better as they made their way down Interstate 81 to Reaper's Revenge, a popular Halloween attraction near Clark Summit.

As each mile passed by Chelsea's mood grew increasingly grim.

To truly experience the terror alongside Chelsea and Michael, watch the video above... if you dare.

For the faint of heart, the written transcript below may be more your speed.

Michael: "We can turn around, we don't have to do this."

Chelsea: "I think we have to. I don't think we have a choice."

Indeed there was no turning back

As folks stood in line at the attraction for their date with the grim reaper and his accomplices, Chelsea had questions.

Chelsea: "Are people going to touch me?"

Michael: "I don't think so."

Chelsea: "I don't want to be touched and I don't want to be dragged anywhere."

And concerns..

Chelsea: "I wasn't offered a glow stick."

Michael: "They give you a glow stick if you don't want to be touched?"

Chelsea: "Yeah."

Michael: "Hey, how about those glow sticks!"

It started out as an innocent hayride but quickly took a turn

Chelsea: "Ahhh!!!!!!!!"

Then what Chelsea feared the most came to fruition

Chelsea: "Look at it!"

Michael: "That doesn't look good."

Chelsea: "A witch came out of the woods and touched me!"

Michael: "That's not good."

It only got worse from there

Chelsea and Michael departed the hayride and ventured into the forest.

Chelsea: "Michael, how's it going?"

Michael: "It's going ok."

Then screaming.

Michael: "Whoa! Who are you people?!"

And into buildings we thought were abandoned

Chelsea: "oh my god! something is going to pop out of that door."

But in reality, we're riddled with fear

It was times like these when you see Chelsea's true colors

Chelsea: "Michael! You go first."

And how much she values our working relationship

Chelsea: "Michael?! Michael?! Oh my god! oh my God!"