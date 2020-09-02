CARBONDALE, Pa. — People warmed up on a chilly Sunday with some hot soup.
The Soup'er Bowl competition was held at Hotel Anthracite.
Restaurants each entered two styles of soup for tasting, including broths and cream-based soups.
"A lot of restaurant owners and workers don't have the time to all get together like this and have an event," said Cliff Krajovich, owner of Gravity Restaurant and Bar. "It's unique to this area as far as I know, and a good time."
Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison got to judge the competition and doled out prizes to the winners.