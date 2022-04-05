Walking tour celebrates small businesses in Lackawanna County

It's all part of Small Business Week in Pennsylvania.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A walking tour through Scranton was all about celebrating small businesses.

Mayor Paige Cognetti spent the day strolling around downtown with The Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development.

It's all part of Small Business Week in Pennsylvania, which Governor Wolf created to show the impact small businesses have on the economy and our communities.

Business owners along the route appreciate the support.

"We think everyday should be shop small. You know, we're a mom-and-pop shop. We think that the local community should support the smaller shops and the family-owned organizations," said Thomas Bonin, Commonwealth Coffeehouse owner.

The tour included stops at a hair salon, wellness center, coffeehouse, and clothing boutique in the Electric City.