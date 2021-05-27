Walking in the footsteps of history with a member of the Oneida tribe

The Lackawanna River Heritage Trail got a visit today from a prominent member of the Iroquois Confederacy.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Gewas Schindler is walking where his ancestors walked thousands of years earlier.

Schindler is a member of the Oneida tribe, and this part of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail holds an important piece of his family's history.

"I know my grandfather always talked about it. He goes, look how beautiful this is, you know, all the beautiful water. We had all our resources right here, and you know just to be back on here is something special," said Schindler.

Schindler's grandfather is the late Onondaga Chief Paul Waterman. Both Schindler and his grandfather were professional lacrosse players. Chief Waterman played against Olympic athlete Jim Thorpe. Schinder is a member of the International Lacrosse Hall of Fame. The game was passed down through the generations from their Iroquois ancestors.

"If there was any sicknesses in our tribes, we would play lacrosse, and the energy from the strong men would scare the sicknesses out of our villages and protect us. And then as time went on, we used it to resolve conflicts instead of having war for land with different nations," said Schindler.

It's history like that that the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority (LHVA) wants to preserve.

"Any time we can connect with some of the different cultures that are represented along our trail, particularly the Native Americans down here in Taylor, it's a fantastic opportunity," said Owen Worozbyt of the LHVA.

Part of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail used to be an important travel route for Native Americans that connected the Wyoming Valley to upstate New York.

"It was always our trail, our way of transportation. And that led us from up north to the south. And so, it's these footsteps that have been used for many thousands of years," said Schindler.

Schindler plans to continue bringing his children here to keep his ancestors' legacy alive.