The yearly tradition of the faithful walking to the final day of the Solemn Novena to St. Ann in Scranton took place overnight.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some of the faithful made an annual pilgrimage to Scranton overnight.

Newswatch 16 found about a dozen people scattered on the walk from Luzerne County to the 4:30 a.m. mass at St. Ann's Basilica.

It's a yearly tradition for many on the last day of the devotion.

The nine-day Novena sees people from all over come each year to pray to St. Ann, the grandmother of Jesus.

Masses continue through Tuesday afternoon in Scranton.