Voters anxious about results with four days until Election Day

After Friday, voters in Lackawanna County who still want to drop off their mail-in ballot will only have one option.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The ballot drop box at the Lackawanna County Government Center will remain until the polls close on Election Day, but the drop boxes at the 5 other locations throughout the county were removed at the end of the day on Friday.

County officials estimate that it will take about 17 hours just to count the mail-in ballots.

They will not start the count until Tuesday morning.

"Part of the reason we're bringing them in, and not having them out there on Monday, is because as you can see - this is gonna take several days to get all this stuff out. And during the course of Monday we'll be setting up the entire lobby area here to get the results for the scanners and count the ballots on Tuesday," said Lackawanna County Chief of Staff Brian Jeffers.

Nearly 40,000 voters in Lackawanna County have already made their voices heard.

Although some of the people we talked to felt relieved to cross this off their to-do list, most felt anxious about the results.

"I'm glued to the television all the time. I'm watching the polls very closely, and it does feel a little nerve-wracking," said Deborah Bohn of Scranton.

"I'm anxious, I'm excited, and most people around me seem to be the same exact way," said Julie Maus of Eynon.

"Actually, I'm really concerned about this country at this point in time. I think we're in a really negative place with a lot of negativity and I'm kind of worried," said Samuel Giombolini of Jessup.

Some voters point to what they see as an increasingly divided nation as a cause for concern, no matter what the results are.

"It's getting to the point where some people are actually mean to other people over it. It's a sad situation; I've never experienced anything like this and I'm 63 and I've never experienced anything like this in my life," said Giombolini.

"There's a lot of anger," said Harry Stevens of Blakely.

The common theme among voters we spoke to - this is a high-stakes election, regardless of your political party.

"Our country's in tough shape. I don't care how you vote, our country's in tough shape," said Stevens.

"It's the country at stake here," said Bohn.