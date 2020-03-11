Voter turnout in Lackawanna County on Election Day

Many polling places saw long lines and even had some issues this morning, but voters were in good spirits to get out and vote

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Record numbers of voters in Lackawanna County were heading to the polls on Election Day, some even lining up before the doors opened.

We found some frustrated voters trying to vote at JFK Elementary in Scranton. County officials said they did have a few hiccups early on, but things started going smoothly by lunchtime.

Rachel Balon voted at her polling place in Dickson City. She had heard about the lines but was happy to be in and out quickly.

"Mail-in ballots was a great option, but I had the time I could come here, so I want to make sure my vote counted," said Balon.

Lucy Panfini and her husband work the second shift and adjusted their afternoon plans to cast their ballots in case of long lines at their polling place near Archbald.

The way we've done it in the past, he starts at 2:30 p.m., and I'm at 3 p.m., and we'd be running in at 2 p.m. I was a little concerned about the lines just in case," said Panfini.

Many voters decided not to change their traditions of how they vote, and some even said it gave them a chance to see familiar faces they haven't seen since the pandemic began.

"We had a chance to do mail-in and all that, but I just figured, I'm old-fashioned, and I just wanted to do it how I've always done," said Panfini.

Lackawanna County election officials started the process of counting thousands of mail-in ballots Tuesday morning. The county swore in extra workers to help process those ballots, but it's most likely there won't be any clear-cut winners announced at the end of the day.

"It just depends on how quickly they can get through the mail-in ballots. But our people, as it stands, look like they're going to go right through the night. They don't want to stop," said Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak.