Voter registration event held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — With only 37 days left until Election Day, it's crunch time for people to get registered to vote and that's exactly what happened in Scranton Sunday.

The NEPA Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union hosted a voter rights event at Nay Aug Park.

The organization's goal is to get people registered to vote and help voters obtain applications for mail-in ballots.

Organizers say they want to provide a politics-free zone for those who are interested in voting, no matter their political candidate or party preference.

"It's critical that all Americans, all citizens register to vote and then vote. Regardless of party, regardless of affiliation, whichever candidate they support," said Keith Williams, organizer.