Volunteers work to clean up Lackawanna Riverbank

BLAKELY, Pa. — A team of volunteers spent their Sunday working to clean up and beautify the banks of the Lackawanna River in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna River Conservation Association hosted the effort in Blakely.

The volunteers planted new trees, removed invasive plants, and picked up litter.

Members of the Sea Cadets, students with a future in the U.S. Navy, volunteered as part of a service project.

"During these times, you know we did a lot of virtual drilling, and we weren't able to do it like I said. So being out here in the outdoors and giving back, especially cause there's a lot of traffic, it means a lot," said P.O. Cassidy Skoranski, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet.