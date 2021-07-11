Volunteers spruce up Lackawanna County Heritage Trail

Volunteer in part of Lackawanna County spent their morning sprucing up a Lackawanna Heritage Valley Trail section.
Members of the Archbald Neighborhood Association tidied up the trail by picking up litter, weeding, whacking, cutting back brush, and mowing the area.
The association adopted the Gilmartin Street Trailhead.
Organizers say they enjoyed using the trail to walk, run and bike, so it's their way of giving back.
"It's our first cleanup, and it definitely needs it. We use the trail a lot. We bike and walk on it, and a lot of our community does. So, we think it's important to keep it nice and clean," said Sarah Gabriel, Co-Founder of Archbald Neighborhood Association.
Afterward, volunteers were treated to smoothies for their cleanup efforts in Lackawanna County.