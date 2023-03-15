Volunteers make corsages to spread St. Patrick's Day cheer

An annual St. Patrick's Day tradition, volunteers making corsages and boutonnieres to hand out to nursing home residents later this week.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Buckets of green carnations were lined up inside the Goodwill Industries of NEPA in Scranton. Volunteers with the Shamrock Foundation of Lackawanna County took those flowers and turned them into corsages and boutonnieres.

For the past 30 years, this tradition has carried on to bring a bit of St. Patrick's Day cheer to those in nursing homes and hospitals in the area.

"I think it's such a worthwhile project. I'm a nurse, retired, and I've seen what the thrill it brings to residents in nursing homes," said Sallie Noto.

It takes volunteers two days to make these arrangements, and it's all hands on deck. Organizers were happy to see so many helpers, both young and old. Many of these volunteers were first-timers.

"I didn't know until I started interning that they make these carnations, and I'm really happy that people who I worked with on my internship told me about it because I really liked being here today," said Colleen Sincavage.

"Well, this is my first year, so I'm learning. It's not too hard. Sally's teaching me the ropes, and we have instructions right there. I wanted to come yesterday, but the weather was iffy," said Nadine Simms.

Because of yesterday's weather and not having a lot of volunteers, they're happy to see so many people to turn these flowers into corsages.

"We only had about eight people in the morning, but we got a lot done. They got close to 1,000 done yesterday, and their goal is 3,500, so we're back again," Mary Beth Mikolayczak.