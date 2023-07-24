Volunteers keep St. Ann's Novena running smoothly

The annual devotion brings thousands of faithful to the city, and as Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo reports, the novena also attracts plenty of volunteers.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The annual Solemn Novena to St. Ann in Scranton draws to a close this week.

The novena at St. Ann's Basilica and Shrine is all about music, prayer, and devotion to St. Ann, the woman Christians believe is the grandmother of Jesus.

But it couldn't happen if it were not for people like Anthony Cicco. The young man from Scranton volunteers, doing a little bit of everything at the novena.

"I grew up here. It's great seeing all the faces, all the people. I love it every year. It's just a great thing to do," Cicco said.

This 19 year old is already a novena veteran. He's been volunteering for eight years.

Francis Bui is another steady novena volunteer.

"I like helping the people at St. Ann's. It's very special and holy for me," Bui said.

People at the novena and all over the world depend on him. Bui is one of the people who make sure the audio and video look good for people who watch the novena online.

Putting on the novena is no small feat. The staff at St. Ann's say that on a typical day, they have about 25 volunteers.

Sue Yanchik of Scranton is a regular. She's been a member of St. Ann's for 33 years. She's been a volunteer for all 33.

"I feel like my life is so blessed," said Yanchik, agreeing that the volunteers get more than they give.

There is a new face in the crowd this year—16-year-old Stephanie Kucharski of Old Forge. This is her first year as a volunteer.

"It's been amazing. So many new friends and experiences I got, and I love having so much in common. We like the church as much as we do."

Stephanie added that she's always wanted to volunteer at St. Ann's Novena, and she is thankful this is the year she's having a chance to do it.

The novena observances conclude on Wednesday, the feast of St. Ann.