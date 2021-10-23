x
Lackawanna County

Volunteers help Nay Aug Park's light show shine brighter

Over 25,000 new LED lights need to be installed before the annual holiday light show kicks off.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's not too early to think about Christmas - especially if you're getting ready for a holiday light show.

Volunteers flocked to Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Saturday to help install new LED lights for the annual drive-thru light show.

Over 25,000 lights needed to be installed in different displays.

Organizers say they're happy the new lights made it before the holidays.

"We had to order them early because of all the holdup out there of shipping and everything. So, they were ordered quite early so that we would have them in time for the displays at Christmas," said Norma Jeffries with the Scranton Recreation Department.

The 2021 holiday display opens on November 19. 

