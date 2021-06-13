Volunteers help clean up future site of Patriot Resource Center

The property was purchased in March.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a community effort to clean up a property in Lackawanna County.

Volunteers came out to the Patriot Resource Center at Marywood University to help spruce up the place.

The Jarret Yonder Foundation recently bought the building, and the organization is renovating the spot to help provide service to veterans.

After the cleanup, volunteers were treated to a barbecue chicken dinner for their efforts.

"We're pretty excited that Diane took on this project. We love this property. I am a landscaper, so this is really exciting to me to see this come back to life. And I think it's great for the community to have this resource center here," said Amy Colley, a volunteer.