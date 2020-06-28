Volunteers cleanup field in anticipation of baseball season

Local Little League to begin this week.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteers came out Sunday to get a Little League field ready for players to get back to practice.

Aston Field in Spring Brook Township got a bit of a makeover.

People came by Sunday morning to rake the bases and field, as well as cleaning up the dugouts and more.

Coaches there say kids are ready to get back in the game after their seasons have been delayed.

"It's just exciting to have kids grabbing some baseballs and bats and playing a game that they love. And seeing their friends I think that's more important too," said Jeff Hatala.