Visiting the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour

Another place to spend your father's day weekend is going underground for the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour that is officially open for the season.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Visitors can explore 300 feet beneath the Earth through the anthracite coal mine that first opened in 1860.

"Down my way in Schuylkill County, we actually have eight operational mines, underground mines that are still working. They are the last of a dying breed, there's not many of us left anymore," said William Neidlinger, mine foreman.

"This is my first time going. I lived here my whole life in East Stroudsburg. It'll be cool. I've been to other coal mines, but I've never been down to this one, so it'll be a cool experience," said Benjamin Lanese, Streamside Camp and Retreat.

The Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays.