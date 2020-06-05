Virus changes way some farmers are getting food to customers

Drive-thru farmers markets and home delivery are popular options now.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Miller's Orchards Farm Market near Clarks Summit is open for business.

Customers can go inside for fruit and veggies, cider, and more. Some are choosing curbside pickup.

With health concerns, the farm's home delivery service is popular.

"We kind of teamed up with other local businesses so we can bring milk and bread and maple syrup and honey and bring all of that to peoples' houses. Because people do want to do local shopping, they want to support local businesses," said Amber Peregrim of Miller's Orchards.

In some cases, farmers are leaving food out and asking people to use the honor system. That is when customers put money in a box to pay for their purchases at markets.

South Side Farmer's Market in Scranton is now a drive-through market.

Folks place orders with farmers ahead of time, then drive through the market on Saturdays, and workers bring packages out to their vehicles.

"I think it's extremely important right now to support local farmers if we want to have those options available locally we have to support them. It also provides a really safe option. A lot of people may be afraid to go to the grocery store right now, so this is a great option to get local food," said Chrissy Manuel of United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA, a market organizer.

The South Side Farmers Market will remain a drive-thru until state health officials say it is okay to go back to normal.

Some farmers say they want everyone to be safe and healthy, but they do not want to lose too much interaction with customers.

"I don't want to lose the connection between the farmer and the customer. I think that's one of the most important things and I think that's what separates us from the big box stores is that I know my customers, I know what's going on in their families, I know what foods they like, and that's how we better serve them," said Peregrim.