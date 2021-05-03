Virtual 'Read Across America' with Stacy Lange

Stacy read to first graders from John Adams Elementary in Scranton via Zoom.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange shared a book virtually with some students in Scranton on Friday morning.

Stacy read "One Fish Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish" to two first grade classes from John Adams Elementary in Scranton via Zoom.

The school is celebrating a virtual Read Across America Week.

Each day has a special theme, and this was "crazy sock day." There were guest readers throughout the week.