Virtual learning in Scranton schools

It was a very different kind of first day in the Scranton School District.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nanine Gramigna showed us her virtual classroom where she teaches English for Scranton High School.

"This is like our communication hub where we do a lot of work with the kids. We post assignments here," Gramigna said.

Gramigna says online classes have been a learning experience for everyone.

"The biggest obstacles of course are not seeing the children in front of you. I mean honestly, they make me laugh every single day."

Another challenge is that not every student has their own computer yet. The district supplied one to every family who didn't have access to a laptop, but many are sharing with siblings. The district ordered laptops for every single student but so did practically every other school district in the country, so they're still waiting for the laptops to come in.

Gramigna says she records all of her classes and posts them online for the students who can't attend the classes live.

For Scranton High School junior Kat Harding, internet glitches have posed the biggest obstacle so far.

"Online today I was in a class and he kept cutting out and I couldn't hear anything, so that's a little difficult," Harding said.

Just like her teacher, Harding misses the social aspect of school, too, but she's still glad the district decided to do fully virtual.

"We're holding up OK. But I think that with all of the stuff going on, we have to really appreciate the teachers right now because they're working their butts off for us. And I don't think they're getting the recognition."