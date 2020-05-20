Virtual dance party helps raise money for local food pantries

A local DJ teamed up with Matt Burne Honda to help feed people struggling during the pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A virtual dance party will go a long way in feeding people struggling during the pandemic.

EJ the DJ teamed up with Matt Burne Honda in Scranton on Tuesday.

It wasn't all about having a good time, it was also to raise money for local food pantries.

Organizers hoped to raise about $10,000 online, but they did even better than expected.

All of the money raised went to eight charities in Lackawanna County, including St. Josephs Center, St. Patrick's Pantry, St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, and United Neighborhood Centers.

"It brings you to a tear. You just have to keep forging forward. Everyone here is feeling this crunch. Me, I haven't worked in months," said EJ Dougher.