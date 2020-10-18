Virtual walk helps fight Alzheimer's

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Scranton was held virtually Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Scranton looked a bit different Saturday.

The walk was held virtually.

Participants were asked to walk a mile wherever they were.

Organizers filled the lawn at the Everhart Museum with pinwheel flowers.

Each color represented how an individual is connected to the disease.

"Alzheimer's is a disease that affects the person who has it but also severely affects the family and loved ones because it takes so much effort to care for that person day today," said Ryan Schofield, Events Manager for the Alzheimer's Association