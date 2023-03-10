VIPs from Ireland in Scranton for St. Patrick's Parade

Tens of thousands are expected in Scranton on Saturday morning for the Electric City's annual St. Patrick's Parade.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton officials kicked off the St. Patrick's Parade weekend on Friday with a traditional gathering at Scranton City Hall.

The flag of Ireland was raised high above City Hall in preparation for a big weekend celebrating all things Irish. The mayor and other officials from Ballina, Scranton's sister city in Ireland, were on hand for the ceremony.

And they're excited to witness firsthand Scranton's parade on Saturday, one of the biggest in the nation.

"It's been so fun to work with them over the years, and to meet them in person is a real treat," said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

The sister city relationship between Scranton and Ballina goes back to 1990 when former mayor Jimmy Connors was in charge at City Hall.

Fast forward 33 years later, and current mayor Paige Cognetti understands why the two cities are linked.

'So many family connections between Scranton and Ballina. County Mayo is where so many families from Scranton are originally from."

Ballina Mayor Mark Duffy led the delegation from the Emerald Isle. He's familiar with one family connection in particular.

"Ballina and Scranton have very strong close ties. A lot of our diaspora came here. Descendants of President Biden's family trace their roots to Ballina. Obviously, he grew up here in Scranton," Mayor Duffy said.

Scranton's parade officially steps off at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Mulberry Street and Wyoming Avenue.

Pottsville is bringing back its St. Pat's Parade after a three-year COVID hiatus. The parade in Pottsville begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.