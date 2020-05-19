Violent home invasion in Lackawanna County

Two men broke into an apartment in Moosic Tuesday morning, police say.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Police are searching for two suspects in a home invasion that sent two people to the hospital.

That home invasion and attack happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 3300 block of Birney Avenue in Moosic.

According to police, two men armed with a sledgehammer and a knife smashed their way in through a window and attacked two men inside.

One of the victims was injured and taken to the hospital. Investigators say their attackers took money, cell phones, purses, and other items.

Police say all four men knew each other, and that this was not a random attack.