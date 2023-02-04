Vigil held in memory of Robert Baron

Family and friends gathered at Pagnotti Park in the borough Sunday night to honor Old Forge businessman Robert Baron.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A vigil held at Pagnotti Park in Old Forge Sunday remembered the life of businessman Robert Baron who went missing in January 2017.

More than six years later, a major breakthrough in the case of his disappearance came with the discovery of his remains this past week after investigators searched two areas of Old Forge.

On Friday afternoon, 37-year-old Justin Schuback of Old Forge was arrested and charged with the 2017 murder of Baron.

Deacon Jim Rose, a relative of the Baron family, spoke at the vigil on Sunday and led a short prayer.

Rose says holding events like this helps people find closure.

"I think it helps because it brings a sense of closure, all these people came out from Old Forge predominantly because they knew Bob, they knew his family, and they paid him a great tribute by gathering together. I think it helps because everyone's in it together, everyone is showing the family that they're there to be supportive," said Deacon Jim Rose, Queen of the Apostles Parish.

More than 100 people came to the vigil in Lackawanna County.

Justin Schuback remains locked up in Lackawanna County. He is due back in court on April 10.