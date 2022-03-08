Clear backpacks needed at back-to-school supply drive

A school supply drive in Lackawanna County is helping parents out with their back-to-school shopping list this year.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The goal isn't just to fill the box at the school supply drive but to have it overflowing with school supplies by the end of the month.

"Notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, anything you think the child might need for a successful school year. Specifically, clear backpacks if they're available because a lot of the schools are asking for clear backpacks," Rosemary Bohenek said.

The school supply drive is at a place where you might already be doing some back-to-school shopping. The Viewmont Mall hosts the effort every year, but this might be its most important one to date.

"With the cost of living the way it is, the average family can't afford to go all out with school supplies," Bohenek said. "So we hope to help them out with that."

The mall is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of NEPA to distribute the back-to-school basics to kids who might not otherwise have access to them.

According to the National Retail Federation, a third of parents surveyed said they're cutting back in other areas so they can send their kids to school with the right supplies.

"There are so many needy families out there, and the Boys and Girls Club is such a great organization that helps the kids," Bohenek said.

You can drop off donations in the boxes located inside the center court at the Viewmont Mall now through Sept. 6.