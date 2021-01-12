Video shows Frank Scavo's perspective of Capitol riot

A federal judge has released the Old Forge native's cell phone video from January 6.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — We're now getting Frank Scavo's perspective of the riots on Capitol Hill on January 6.

A federal judge has released Scavo's cell phone video from the day.

The video shows Scavo as a part of the crowd that barged through the rotunda doors at the Capitol.

At one point, Scavo turns the camera on himself and says, "Here we go."

Scavo, from Old Forge, led a bus trip of people from our area to Washington D.C.

This video was shown during Scavo's sentencing hearing last month where he received a 60-day prison sentence.

Scavo's attorney says the video was turned over to investigators earlier this year.

It was made public because a coalition of news organizations including WNEP's parent company, Tegna, asked the court to release it.