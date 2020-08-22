Victim flown to hospital following crash in Lackawanna County

The wreck happened along Interstate 380.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A person was flown to a hospital after a crash on Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County.

The wreck happened sometime after 8:00 Friday night on the Southbound side of I-380 near the Gouldsboro exit.

No word on injuries.

The vehicle apparently went down an embankment.

State police and emergency crews worked to get the victim to the helicopter.

PennDOT says I-380 South is shut down from Exit 20 to Exit 13 while Troopers reconstruct the crash.