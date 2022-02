The crash happened on January 24 along Birney Avenue in Moosic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A hit and run in Lackawanna County has now claimed a life.

The coroner reports 36-year-old Amanda Smith of Duryea has died a week after she was struck by a vehicle along Birney Avenue in Moosic.

Smith was struck by a dark colored suv which fled the scene.

Moosic police are still looking for the driver.