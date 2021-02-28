VFW hosts takeout dinner in Lackawanna County

"Piggies" sell out again at the fundraiser.

BLAKELY, Pa. — A VFW in part of Lackawanna County hosted a dinner fundraiser Sunday afternoon.

The Shopa Davey VFW Post 6082 dished up pigs in the blanket at the spot along Electric Street in Blakely.

They sold 500 take-out dinners for 11 dollars each at the fundraiser, complete with mashed potatoes and corn.

Volunteers say it takes days to prepare all the food but all the hard work is worth it in the end.

"The community has been fantastic! We do a lot for the community and they do a lot for us! and we can't thank them enough. Without them, we wouldn't survive," said VFW POST 6082 Commander, Peter Puhalla Sr.