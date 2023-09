The ceremony honoring prisoners of war and those still missing in action was held at Scranton's Veterans Memorial Park.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Veterans were honored Friday night at a ceremony in Scranton.

Veterans from four different organizations gathered at Scranton's Veterans Memorial Park Friday afternoon.

It was to honor service members who were prisoners of war or those still missing in action.

National POW/MIA Remembrance Day is the third Friday in September.