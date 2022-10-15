Veterans paying it forward at Camp Freedom

A coast-to-coast tour honoring our veterans made a stop Saturday in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how the group is giving back.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Veterans United is getting a head start on Veterans Day, paying it forward to organizations all over the country that help those who serve.

"I always say a nation that forgets to thank those who are willing to serve and sacrifice in our defense is one that won't realize in the future that people are willing to do it," said SGM Daniel Dailey, Military Advisor, Veterans United.

The coast-to-coast RV tour started last week in Washington, D.C. The third stop was Camp Freedom in Carbondale.

Camp Freedom offers hunting, fishing, and more for disabled veterans, first responders, their families, and Gold Star families.

This weekend those with Veterans United were getting their hands dirty, sprucing up the grounds, and clearing brush from the trails.

"For them to be able to stop here and learn about us and learn about them figure out how we can work together for the good of our veterans. We are really excited about that," said Matt Guedes, Executive Director, Camp Freedom.

15th Sergeant Major of The Army Dan Dailey was one of the volunteers who is a military advisor with Veterans United. He explains the road always leads back to northeastern Pennsylvania.

"I found out about it when I called the Pennsylvania VA director, and I said, 'hey, where is a great organization we can give back to that is going back to the community' and it just so happens that the director grew up in my hometown of Palmerton PA once I heard the name I knew it was a great place for veterans united to come and spend some time," said SGM Dan Dailey.

Camp Freedom is always looking for extra hands to help out around the property so staff can focus on their mission of providing services to veterans and first responders.

"It's one of those things that we have to prioritize care, so our staff is stretched on hours just providing care, so it's stuff like this that often that doesn't get the attention it needs, so to have them come in to help us is huge," said Guedes.

"Sometimes they have wounds, whether it's external or internal, and they can come to places like this and have therapy and get back into nature and reconnect with American society," said Dailey.

The Veterans United tour will end in California on Veterans Day. To learn more about programs offered at Camp Freedom, click here.