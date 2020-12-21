Veteran's new roof installed in Lackawanna County

David Ragan of Jessup received a new roof on Monday.

One veteran in Lackawanna County received quite the Christmas gift on Monday - a new roof put on his home for free.

Crews with Eastern Roofing System were working hard on Monday morning installing David Ragan's new roof at his home in Jessup.

Earlier this year, Ragan entered a nationwide contest called "Beacon of Hope".

The contest awards deserving Veteran homeowners with new roofs.

He ended up being named one of the three big winners.

"He's a longtime veteran, he's done a lot for our country. And without guys like him we can't do what we do," said John Williams of Eastern Roofing Systems.

As the founder of Veteran's Promise, Ragan is usually the one giving back to veterans.