Veterans monument dedicated in Lackawanna County

Organizers decided to dedicate the monument on the 77th anniversary of D-Day.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Sunday marked the 77th anniversary of D-Day, and members of an American Legion were looking to make a statement along Main Street in Archbald.

"To see this monument, this tells you that the veterans are not forgotten about when you see a monument like this here," said Manuel Griffin with American Legion Post 328.

Ambrose Revels Post 328 started working on the monument 2 years ago to honor veterans and current and future members of the military and dress up a lot right next to the American Legion.

"I think the project came out very well. It's right on Main Street. It's also part of Archbald Borough's beautification project," said Robby Turlip, Commander of American Legion Post 328.

"This park is kind of an urban setting, an urban pocket park kind of thing. But it's a place of respite, a little place for sitting in the shade, reflecting in the gazebo there," said Austin Burke with American Legion Post 328.

Members of the community have been able to buy pavers in honor or in memory of a veteran. The monument park will be added to for years to come.

The monument was completed almost a year ago, but members of the American Legion have been holding off on dedicating it because of the pandemic.

They decided that the anniversary of D-Day was the perfect day to gather here finally.