Veterans Memorial Salute Ride in Lackawanna County

The ride began at American Legion Post 869 in Archbald Sunday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The first annual Veterans Memorial Salute Ride took place Sunday in Lackawanna County.

The motorcycle ride wound through Lackawanna County from Daleville to Carbondale, and back to Archbald with multiple stops in between.

The ride ended at AC Field in archbald.

There was live music, food, raffles, 50/50, and commemorative t-shirts for sale there.

"Our goal each year is to fundraise at least $50,000 this is our second event we have a third event in September for our third and final fundraiser of the year," said Robbie Turlip, Archbald Borough Veterans Monument Park Committee Chair.

All proceeds benefit the Archbald Borough Veterans Monument Park.