Veterans getting tax exemption in Lackawanna County

If you are a 100 percent disabled veteran or a veteran's widow, you'll soon be 100 percent exempt from county real estate taxes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanks to two new resolutions from Lackawanna County commissioners, those who served our country are now eligible for a tax exemption.

The new resolutions aim to help veterans and their families.

If you are a 100 percent disabled veteran or a veteran's widow, you'll soon be 100 percent exempt from county real estate taxes.

"They were hurt enough in the line of duty that they need this benefit. The tax exemption is a needs-based benefit, and we're going to keep fighting for our veterans and their families," said David Eisele, Lackawanna County Veterans Affairs Office.

The resolutions go into effect in the new year.

Vets will need to apply for the exemptions through Lackawanna County's Veterans Affairs Office.