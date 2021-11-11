Veterans Day commemorated in Old Forge

Hundreds came out to celebrate the brave men and women who have served this nation in our military.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — You could hear the patriotism this Veterans Day inside Old Forge Veterans Memorial Stadium, as more than 600 school students chanted in unison to honor all those who fought for our country.

Old Forge resident Andy Butler came to the ceremony. His father served in World War II.

"It's tough. I mean, it's got to be tough on everybody, you know, no matter where you served or when you served. I mean, it had to be tough. I didn't know because I didn't serve. So I appreciate anybody that has served," said Butler.

Taps was played as members of the American Legion Post 513 and VFW Post 4954 held a rifle salute, paying tribute to those who have worn the uniform for our country.

Students in the chorus sang patriotic songs.

"They're working their hardest to keep us safe, and we have to say thanks for that," said Daliah McCutchen, a sophomore at Old Forge high school.

For high school senior John Greenfield, this Veterans Day feels a little different. He's hoping to receive an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy.

"A wise man once told me that you don't choose the military, the military chooses you. And it's always a patriotic lifestyle that I've longed for, and I've always loved the military lifestyle, and I respect everybody who's served our country because I feel like it's the greatest sacrifice a man can do," said Greenfield.