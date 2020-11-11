Veterans Day ceremony held in downtown Scranton

Visitors shared their connection to the holiday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — For David Wenzel, every day is Veterans Day. But on November 11 each year, he makes sure he's on Courthouse Square for the Veterans Day ceremony.

"It is a somber day in a sense that we do honor the people who have passed away, but at the same time, we're celebrating America," Wenzel said.

The former Mayor of Scranton lost both legs and an arm while fighting in Vietnam.

"My wife and I got married 50 years ago, and five months later, I was in Vietnam, and four months after that, I was coming back on a stretcher," he added.

No one at the Veterans Day ceremony had a story of service quite like Mayor Wenzel's, but most of them had a connection to the Armed Forces. Either they are a veteran, or they love one.

Jean Antoine of Moosic is the mother of an Army vet.

"I never miss the Armed Forces Parade or anything like that because I know how important it is. I've been around a long time! I know how life used to be and how it is now," She said.

Siblings Mallory and Myles Knott haven't been around as long, but they understand the importance of the day.

"My dad's a veteran, and it was cool to see this," Mallory said.

"To respect all the veterans and what they did," Myles added.