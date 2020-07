The group 570 Jeeps handed over a check for $3,000 to Camp Freedom.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A retreat for veterans and first responders in Lackawanna County received a generous donation from Jeep enthusiasts.

The club recently hosted one of the largest Jeep events on the east coast at Camp Freedom near Carbondale.