Lackawanna County

Vehicle, park ranger uniforms stolen from Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton

Police say they do not know of a motive behind the theft.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police were called to the Steamtown National Historic Site around 7pm on Thursday for a reported burglary and stolen vehicle. 

Police say the vehicle that was stolen is a white Ford F-350 utility truck with a government license plate- G632007V. The truck also has a yellow light bar on the roof. 

Park Ranger uniforms were also reported stolen. These uniforms consist of grey shirts; forest green shirts, pants, jackets, and hats; and black boots. The uniforms have a patch on them for the National Park Service. 

Police say they do not know of a motive behind the theft. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department. 

