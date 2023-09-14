Vehicle, park ranger uniforms stolen from Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton

Police say they do not know of a motive behind the theft.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police were called to the Steamtown National Historic Site around 7pm on Thursday for a reported burglary and stolen vehicle.

Police say the vehicle that was stolen is a white Ford F-350 utility truck with a government license plate- G632007V. The truck also has a yellow light bar on the roof.

Park Ranger uniforms were also reported stolen. These uniforms consist of grey shirts; forest green shirts, pants, jackets, and hats; and black boots. The uniforms have a patch on them for the National Park Service.

Police say they do not know of a motive behind the theft.