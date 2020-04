Truck was picked up on fishing boat's sonar.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle was discovered at the bottom of the lake at the Lackawanna State Park.

According to officials, someone on a fishing boat noticed what appeared to be a vehicle on his boat's sonar.

The fisherman contacted officials who confirmed it is some sort of truck at the bottom of the lake in Benton Township.

Officials decided it is too hard to remove the vehicle or to send divers in at night.