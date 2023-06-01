Vehicle fire slows Interstate 81 traffic in Lackawanna County

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Traffic backed up on part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County Thursday morning because of a vehicle fire.
According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 northbound was tied up beginning at mile marker 195 in Clarks Summit due to that fire. There is also a lane restriction in that area because of road work.
PennDOT reopened the area by about 10:15 a.m.
