Troopers say several cars were broken into near Clarks Summit.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State police are alerting folks to lock their cars after several vehicles were broken into around Newton Township near Clarks Summit.

The break-ins were reported this morning; they happened around Columbus Circle, Summit Lake Road, and Richard Place.

Wallets, bank cards, social security cards, and an Apple Watch were taken.

State police are looking for the thieves in Lackawanna County.