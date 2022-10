The Lackawanna Historical Society hosted its annual dinner at the Ritz Theater.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Vaudeville made a comeback.

The Lackawanna Historical Society hosted its annual dinner at the Ritz Theater downtown, a building celebrating its 115th anniversary.

Part of the evening featured a performance highlighting the Electric City's prominence on the vaudeville circuit of the early 20th century.

Back then, the pundits used to say if you could play scranton, you could play anywhere.