Vandals damage school in Lackawanna County

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — There is little activity now at the Newton-Ransom Elementary School near since school is out for the summer.

Police believe that is why vandals targeted the school over the weekend.

In pictures posted to Facebook by South Abington Township Police, you can see some of the damage done outside the building.

"On Saturday morning, we were called by a person exercising in the parking lot and saw the damage behind the school," said Officer Anthony Percival, South Abington Township Police. "We came up and noted individuals had pried off screens for the windows in the back of the grade school and entered through the windows."

Officer Percival found more when he went inside.

There were DVDs scattered in the classroom and outside on the ground.

Cords had been pulled from some office equipment.

Police also say two stop signs were pulled out of the ground.

South Abington Township Police believe the vandalism happened sometime after the fireworks display at the school Friday night.

"These grounds were filled with thousands of people. We're guessing the crime occurred when most of the people left because there were a lot of people around and nobody witnessed anything," Officer Percival said. "So we're looking for people to come forward to give us information.

It's unclear the cost of the damages to the Newton-Ransom Elementary School.

Officials from the Abington Heights School District weren't available to comment on the damage, but police say the district hopes to file charges against the people who did it.

If you have information about the vandalism you're asked to call South Abington Township Police (570) 586-2111.