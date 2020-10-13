Vandalism of sidewalks caught on camera

A man was nabbed by police in Lackawanna County after being caught on camera vandalizing newly poured sidewalks outside a business.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — South Abington Township police say the man drove over the wet cement and he didn't stop there.

Surveillance video taken from outside Creative Design and Machining shows a vehicle pulling up to the business near Clarks Summit then driving over part of the sidewalk.

The company's owners, Bill and Lori Toman posted the video to Facebook, saying those sidewalks were newly poured and the concrete still hadn't fully dried.



They say the person who did this was at their business, which is closed due to COVID, around 5:20 Friday evening.

"The guy was on the property when we went back and saw the video and that's when we realized he had drove all the way around our building and purposely drove over the newly poured concrete,” said Bill.

"I'm just so aggravated with the whole thing. We put so much money in trying to improve the property and to have a little twit like that,” said Lori.

In the video, it shows the man going as far as opening a door and peeking inside.

That triggered the building's alarm, alerting the Toman's someone was on their property.

When the couple went to see what caused the alarm, the man was still there.

"We tried to maneuver my vehicle so he would have to drive by us, we got a good look and exchanged a few words,” said Bill. "I said why are you here? He said he was looking for directions on his phone.”

The Tomans say the man left behind what they believe are his initials.

The Tomans had the block of concrete damaged by the car removed. They're still deciding what to do with the one with the initials in it.

The vandalism was reported to the South Abington Township police.

The officer handling the case says the man was caught.

The Tomans declined to press charges, saying they just want him to cover the costs of the damage.

"It's a big investment for us because we're getting new sidewalk, paving. We're putting some money into the facility,” said Bill.