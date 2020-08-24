High school closet program meeting students' needs during virtual semester

Virtual classes means students might not have access to the free food and programs they've come to rely on at school. Valley View is making sure no one goes without.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — There aren't just classrooms inside Valley View High School in Archbald. There's also an entire closet full of clothes, shoes, coats, anything a student might need if they can't afford new clothes for school.

"I think it's amazing. I wasn't familiar with it until I started working here. When I was told what it was all about, it brought tears to my eyes. I mean, I think it's something really special that the community holds really near and dear to their hearts," said Marissa Janesko, food service director for Valley View School District.

It's called Jenny's Kloset, and the program provides food and clothing to students in need.

But the Valley View School District is holding classes virtually this semester.

"For the families that rely on this, there's still help. If they're in emergent need of clothing, food, anything, any way that we can help them, all they have to do is reach out to us at Jennykhelp@gmail.com," said Colleen Zdunski, board president of Jenny's Kloset.

Meals are still being provided as well. They can be picked up every Monday either at the high school, the elementary school, or if you have a transportation issue, delivered to your door.

"Students will be given enough meals for five consecutive days, so five breakfasts and five lunches. The reason being to limit exposure, more convenience for parents," said Janesko.

"We are trying to get out to every student, not just the students who qualify for free or reduced lunches, so that every student in Valley View can get their lunches," said Zdunski.