Valley View teacher charged with having child pornography

Chorba is facing several charges, including possession of child pornography.

44-year-old Jaime Chorba of Archbald, a teacher in the Valley View School District, is facing charges of having child pornography.



Court documents show detectives with the Lackawanna County District's Attorney's Office began investigating Chorba after receiving cyber tips related to Chorba's email accounts and found multiple attached images and videos of child pornography.



Investigators say many of those were uploaded while Chorba was at Valley View.



People living in this school district say this news is upsetting.



"I find it very disturbing. I mean I had a daughter that went to Valley View. She's 22 now but, yeah, it's very hard to believe. When I read it in the paper, it's just very disturbing,” said Dolores Coviello of Jessup.



Investigators say Chorba uploaded 255 images of child pornography to his email accounts.



They also alleged he took nude pictures of himself at various locations at Valley View High School.



The investigation found he allegedly took pictures of students at Valley View without their knowledge and would impose their pictures on existing child pornography.



Chorba is facing two counts of disseminating child pornography, nine counts of possessing child pornography, and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.



18-year-old Duke Stafursky is a current Valley View senior and 19-year-old Tony Carmadella just graduated from Valley View in the spring.



"Social media has been blowing up but I just stay out of it. Just be quiet about it because I don't know what happened or didn't happen. So I'm just kind of staying out of it,” said Stafursky.



"Yeah, you don't want to say stuff and it ends up not being true too. Plus, for his family and everything. They're seeing the posts on everything. It's not right for them to go through it,” said Carmadella.

