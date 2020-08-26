Picking up supplies for virtual learning

Parents and students in the Valley View School District lined up on Wednesday to get what they needed for the new school year.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Virtual learning starts in the morning in the Valley View School District. Hundreds of vehicles lined up at the middle school in Archbald where parents and students were picking up supplies curbside for online learning.

"We were waiting in line for about an hour and a half. Our daughter is going into sixth grade, so this is her first time at this building. We were anxious to get her school books. We'll be getting her started for online learning starting tomorrow, so it's been an experience," said Rebecca Rabel.

Teachers helped hand out supplies including textbooks, notebooks, and pamphlets.

Some students we spoke to were happy to be able to get some face time while driving through for the pick up.

"I saw my sixth grade math teacher. It brought back a lot of nostalgia. I sure wasn't expecting her, but it's good to know she was there," said seventh grader Ian Helving.

"It's great to able to see them, say hello, tell them not to worry, everything is going to OK, we are here if you need us, and to just, you know, give them that sense of relief to start the school year in a way none of them, none of us have ever done before," said teacher Rob Nolan.

Valley View Superintendent Michael Boccella says this is unlike any other start to the school year.

"Who could ever have predicted this? But, we're in it together and we certainly are going to do our best to make the best of it, and more than anything keep our kids safe and healthy," Boccella said.

"All summer I felt it would be a long time until school and then here we are and I'm kind of in a panic, but then you come to the realization that school is starting and I'm like, 'Yay!" Helving said.