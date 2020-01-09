Valley View school district having some online tech issues

The district says students and teachers are having some problems with streaming live classes.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The Valley View School District in Archbald started virtual classes nearly one week ago and is already experiencing some technology issues. The district says students and teachers are having some problems with streaming live classes.

District officials tell Newswatch 16 they knew they were going to have to have to work through some kinks.

"We didn't expect that it was going to be perfect. And we expected that there would be some troubleshooting and we do expect that this might take a week or two, maybe even three weeks to work through all of the technology issues, but then we have a working solid system in place," said Marisa Barilka, Valley View director of STEM.

Two problems the district is working through are students and teachers getting kicked out of live classes and are not being allowed back in, and students being allowed to log into the platform before teachers can.

While these problems are not affecting every student or teacher, some of the parents say it's very frustrating.

"The classes that they're supposed to be in sometimes don't have the links in there, and then we have to like fuss around for at least a half an hour and by the time we get that link pulled up, the class is already over," said Alexis Bentler, a parent.

One student tells Newswatch 16 she was enrolled for the start of the school year with Valley View High School, but after all the technology problems started to happen, she decided to unenroll and become homeschooled.