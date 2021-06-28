Valley View area reacts to Max Kranick's major league debut

Family, friends, and former teachers were excited over Sunday night's success.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Local baseball fans are still excited about a game that happened Sunday night in St. Louis.

Max Kranick pitched in his major league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates and did so perfectly.

Tuggy Wilson was setting up soccer fields at Valley View High School in Archbald by the afternoon. But, when he mowed the baseball field in the morning, he admits, he got a little emotional.

Tuggy used to prepare the pitching mound for Cougars baseball standout Max Kranick, who pitched his major league debut Sunday night.

Kranick pitched perfectly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. There were five innings with no runs, hits, or errors until a rain delay ended his run on the mound. He's the first pitcher to do that in a debut game since the 1800s.

Those at home say a perfect performance is befitting of the young man they know.

"What Max did yesterday and stuff like that, cutting the grass today, that's all I thought about was that he was the type of kid who would come and ask you if you needed help, stuff like that, the day of a game!" Wilson said.

The Pittsburgh Pirates must have pulled big ratings in the Valley View School District. Kranick's teammates, coaches, and teachers were watching on the edge of their seats.

"As somebody who knows him, it definitely was a bit nerve-wracking, especially looking at the hits that were going deep into the field," said Valley View High School Principal Brian Durkin.

Durkin was Kranick's intermediate school principal. He told Newswatch 16 the former Cougar had provided current students with a teachable moment.

"Hopefully, they'll see that with hard work, it doesn't just take talent. Max definitely has the talent. But, the amount of work he's put in since he was a young kid. I know his father had the baseball academy down in Scranton. The amount of hours that he puts in down there practicing, it shows them that no matter what you do, whether it's baseball or something with academics, if you put in the work, you're going to be successful," Durkin said.

Kranick's stay in the major leagues was a short one.

The Pirates needed a starting pitcher for Sunday's game but sent him back to the minor leagues Monday.

It's just a numbers name. The pirates needed the roster spot for another player.